Awarapan 2 races ahead of Batwara 1947 in advance bookings; Emraan Hashmi-starrer sells 68,000 tickets vs Sunny Deol film’s 37,600

The much-awaited Awarapan 2 has registered impressive advance sales, bringing cheer to the trade and industry. Its predecessor, Awarapan (2007), underperformed during its theatrical run, but over the years, it attained cult status, thanks to its emotional and mass-appealing moments, memorable music and Emraan Hashmi’s much-loved performance. The promotional assets of the sequel have also struck a chord with audiences, resulting in encouraging advance bookings.

As per data accessed by Bollywood Hungama, as of 9:00 pm on August 11, Awarapan 2 had sold nearly 68,000 tickets, with gross ticket sales amounting to approximately Rs. 2.20 crores. What’s noteworthy is the pace at which bookings picked up through the day. On the morning of August 11, around 18,000 tickets had been sold, meaning the tally increased by nearly 50,000 tickets in a matter of hours. With two days remaining for release, the film is expected to cross the 1 lakh-ticket mark soon if the momentum continues.

Meanwhile, Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol, is currently trailing Awarapan 2 in advance sales. The period drama had sold just 9,200 tickets by the morning of August 11. However, by 9:00 pm, the figure had jumped significantly to around 37,600 tickets. The sharp rise indicates that there is certainly interest in the film, though the overall advance remains underwhelming considering its star cast and scale.

More importantly, with Batwara 1947 clashing directly with Awarapan 2, the comparison between the two films has become inevitable. At present, the Emraan Hashmi-starrer has established a clear lead in advance bookings and appears to be marching ahead in the pre-release race.

Nevertheless, the battle is far from over. Batwara 1947 is expected to depend heavily on spot bookings and word of mouth. If the audience response is positive, the Sunny Deol-starrer could witness a substantial jump, particularly on Saturday and Sunday.

Another crucial factor is that, due to the ongoing show-sharing challenges, bookings are yet to open at several single-screen cinemas as well as a number of two-screen and three-screen properties. Once the showcasing issue is completely resolved and bookings open across these theatres, the advance sales of both films are likely to receive another boost.

More Pages: Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection