Believe it or not! Ravi Kishan has an UNEXPECTED connection with Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey

In the last 10 days, Ravi Kishan has achieved cult status on the world of internet memes. A months-old video of the actor went viral, in which he can be seen passionately singing the devotional song ‘Har Har Bhole Namah Shivaya’. The clip opened the floodgates, triggering what can only be described as a Ravi Kishan special week on the internet. Netizens began unearthing and sharing several priceless gems – from Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari posing like cool dudes and hilariously arguing in English to Ravi dancing without a care at promotional events.

Believe it or not! Ravi Kishan has an UNEXPECTED connection with Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey

We have now stumbled upon an interesting coincidence that connects Ravi Kishan with the recently-released blockbuster, The Odyssey, directed by legendary filmmaker Christopher Nolan.

The Odyssey was released in India and most major markets across the world on July 17. Interestingly, Ravi Kishan’s birthday falls on the very same date! Did Ravi Kishan’s charm rub off on The Odyssey, or was it the other way around? Well, that’s difficult to say!

Ravi Kishan breaks silence

Meanwhile, Ravi Kishan spoke to Bombay Times about his viral memes. He said, “If you lose the ability to laugh at yourself, you lose a part of your freedom. People are having fun, and as long as it's in good spirit, why should I be offended? So, I smile, I move on, and I focus on doing good work. The internet will always find something new tomorrow.”

He also said, “If you start planning viral moments, they stop being real. The audiences of today are incredibly smart; they are hyper aware of authentic and organic moments…I've always believed that if you start changing yourself to avoid trolling, you slowly lose the person you truly are. I would rather remain authentic than become overly cautious. The people who genuinely appreciate you connect with your honesty, not with a carefully manufactured image. Tareef aur trolling, dono temporary hain.”

Also Read: Ravi Kishan’s viral ‘Headquarters’ meme reaches Europe as Juventus and Borussia Dortmund join the trend

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