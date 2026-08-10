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Bollywood Hungama » News » Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office: Becomes first Hollywood film to enter Rs. 400 crore club in India » Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office: Becomes first Hollywood film to enter Rs. 400 crore club in India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office: Becomes first Hollywood film to enter Rs. 400 crore club in India

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has created another piece of box-office history in India. The film has become the first Hollywood release to enter the prestigious Rs. 400 crore club, taking its India nett collection to a staggering Rs. 419.80 crores.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office: Becomes first Hollywood film to enter Rs. 400 crore club in India

The milestone came during the film’s second weekend, which witnessed another extraordinary surge in collections. After earning Rs. 14.60 crores on Friday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day jumped to Rs. 34.20 crores on Saturday and followed it up with Rs. 35 crores on Sunday. The second weekend total therefore stands at Rs. 83.80 crores.

The latest figures have taken the film well beyond the Rs. 400 crores mark, making it the first Hollywood film to achieve the feat in India. The film had already collected Rs. 336 crores during its opening eight days, following its Thursday release.

The second-weekend performance has proved that the film’s momentum remains exceptionally strong even after completing its first week. With Rs. 35 crores coming in on its second Sunday alone, the film has continued to attract massive footfalls across the country.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day now stands at Rs. 419.80 crores in India, with the film achieving the Rs. 400 crores milestone in just its second weekend. In the process, it has also surpassed Avatar: The Way of Water to become the highest-grossing Hollywood film ever in India.

The film’s box-office journey is therefore shaping up as a landmark chapter for Hollywood releases in the country. Not only has Spider-Man: Brand New Day crossed a benchmark that no Hollywood film had previously touched, but it has also established a new all-time record for the genre in India.

More Pages: Spider-Man: Brand New Day (English) Box Office Collection , Spider-Man: Brand New Day (English) Movie Review

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