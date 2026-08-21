Television actor Arjun Bijlani recently met with a car accident while returning from promotional activities for his upcoming Netflix project Chumbak Colony. His team confirmed the incident on Friday, August 21, and assured fans that the actor and everyone travelling with him are safe.

Arjun Bijlani meets with car accident amid Chumbak Colony promotions, team confirms he is safe

According to a statement issued by Arjun's team, the accident took place after the actor attended the Indian Game Show as part of the promotional campaign for Chumbak Colony. He was returning from the event when the incident occurred.

The team clarified that Arjun did not suffer any major injuries and is doing fine following the accident.

“Arjun Bijlani recently met with a car accident while returning from the promotion of his upcoming Netflix project Chumbak Colony. He had attended the Indian Game Show as part of the promotions. Thankfully, Arjun and everyone travelling with him are safe. No major injuries were reported, and the actor is doing fine (sic),” the statement read, as reported by multiple publications.

The accident comes at a time when Arjun is actively promoting Chumbak Colony. The upcoming Netflix project has the actor among its cast and marks one of his latest projects following his work across television and digital entertainment.

For now, Arjun's team has confirmed that there is no major cause for concern regarding the actor's health following the accident.

Also Read: Arjun Bijlani breaks silence on dating rumours with Mouni Roy; says, “Someone has been trying to defame Mouni”

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