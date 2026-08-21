Netflix is set to release Gandhari, an action thriller starring Taapsee Pannu, on September 3. Written and produced by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Devashish Makhija, the film follows a mother’s determined search for her daughter and the challenges she faces along the way.

Taapsee Pannu starrer Gandhari to premiere on September 3

Set in the fictional town of Joypurra, Gandhari centres on Bani, a mother whose search for her daughter takes her through a series of dangerous situations. The story explores themes of resilience, determination and a mother’s devotion while combining emotional drama with action.

Taapsee Pannu plays the central role of Bani, in what is described as one of her more physically demanding performances. The film also features Ishwak Singh, Chhaya Kadam, Swastika Mukherjee, Mita Vashisht and Jatin Sarna in key roles.

As Bani moves closer to finding her daughter, she encounters new threats and obstacles, with each situation adding to the tension surrounding her search. The film brings together action sequences and the emotional aspects of Bani’s journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Gandhari also marks another collaboration between Netflix, Kanika Dhillon and Taapsee Pannu after Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.

Kanika Dhillon, Writer & Producer, said, “With Gandhari, we wanted to tell the story of a woman who refuses to be defined by her circumstances. Bani's journey is raw, relentless and deeply personal, and that is what drew me to her from the very beginning. Reuniting with Taapsee once again has been incredibly special — there is a deep creative trust and understanding that we have built over the years, and watching her bring Bani to life with such commitment and intensity was truly rewarding. Collaborating with Devashish and an exceptional cast made this journey all the more fulfilling. Our partnership with Netflix has once again given us the opportunity to bring this story to life on the scale and canvas it deserves, and I’m incredibly excited for audiences to discover Gandhari on September 3.”

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India, shared, "Gandhari is a bold, emotionally charged action thriller that turns a mother’s love into a force- fierce, instinctive and impossible to ignore. We are delighted to reunite with Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon, building on a creative partnership we deeply value and carrying it into a strikingly different space with Devashish Makhija at the helm. It has been a rewarding year so far for us at Netflix, and with Gandhari we strive to continue to focus on telling rooted, authentic and entertaining stories.”

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee Pannu on her motivation for staying fit, “I want to be able to eat the food I love”

More Pages: Gandhari Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.