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Bollywood Hungama » News » The Odyssey Advance Booking: Christopher Nolan’s film headed for a solid start in India; sells 1,25,000 tickets in national chains » The Odyssey Advance Booking: Christopher Nolan’s film headed for a solid start in India; sells 1,25,000 tickets in national chains

The Odyssey Advance Booking: Christopher Nolan’s film headed for a solid start in India; sells 1,25,000 tickets in national chains

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

The Christopher Nolan directed The Odyssey is headed to take a solid start at the box office in India. The mythological drama has sold 1,25,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains - PVRInox and Cinepolis - and is headed for a closure around 1,60,000 tickets by midnight.

The Odyssey Advance Booking: Christopher Nolan's film headed for a solid start in India; sells 1,25,000 tickets in national chains

The pricing is at an all-time blockbuster level, and hence the gross collections are standing out even more. In gross terms, The Odyssey has sold tickets worth Rs. 8 crores in the national chains, and the final gross will be around the Rs. 10 crore mark. Starring Matt Damon and Tom Holland, The Odyssey is looking to open in the range of Rs. 18 crore to Rs. 20 crore in India, which would mean the biggest start of all time for a Christopher Nolan film.

The advance booking sales are largely driven by IMAX, which is the best format to experience the work of the legendary director. The sales are strong for the entire weekend, which means that the 3-day business will be an eye-opener for many. It's a non-franchise film, based on Greek mythology, and is headed to take a historic start in India.

The reports are strong too, which means that the film is ready for a home run in cinema halls all across.

More Pages: The Odyssey (English) Box Office Collection , The Odyssey (English) Movie Review

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