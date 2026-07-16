Box Office Day 6 comparison: Dhamaal 4 vs Welcome To The Jungle

The box office clash between the two massive comedy franchises, Dhamaal 4 and Welcome to the Jungle, has reached its first crucial weekday test. Both films entered their first Wednesday looking to sustain momentum after standard Monday drops and slight Tuesday recoveries. However, it is Dhamaal that has emerged on top on Day 6, outperforming Welcome to the Jungle across all major parameters.

On its sixth day, Dhamaal 4 managed to bring in Rs. 6.65 cr., representing a stable hold with a day-to-day drop of 28.72% from Tuesday's Rs. 9.33 cr. The total six-day collection for the film now stands at a solid Rs. 88.51 cr. With a massive showcasing of 12,013 shows across the country, the film recorded an overall occupancy of 13.2%, drawing in 3,55,002 admissions on Wednesday alone.

On the other hand, Welcome to the Jungle faced a slightly steeper decline. The multi-starrer comedy collected Rs. 6.00 cr. on Day 6, dropping 30.88% from its Tuesday collection of Rs. 8.68 cr. The cumulative total for WTTJ (including its Paid Previews) now sits at Rs. 86.39 cr. The film ran across 11,073 shows nationwide, registering an occupancy of 13.1% and selling 3,28,475 tickets.

While both films are running neck-and-neck in terms of theater occupancy (~13.1% to 13.2%), Dhamaal 4 has leverage for now. Boasting nearly 1,000 more shows than WTTJ on Wednesday, Dhamaal converted its wider reach into an extra Rs. 65 lakhs for the day, widening the gap between the two projects.

As the first week draws to a close, all eyes will be on how these two big-budget entertainers perform on Thursday before the second-weekend rush kicks in.