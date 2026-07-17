Dhamaal 4 Box Office: Scores a SOLID first week, all set to GROW in the second weekend

It was a solid first week for Dhamaal 4 as the film scored very well right through the week. It started quite well, and the real growth took place on Saturday when the film jumped by more than 50%, which was commendable. Now, even if Sunday would have moved marginally then even that would have been good but then the momentum continued really well and that resulted in further growth which ended up ensuring a very good weekend.

The weekdays started well too with both Monday and Tuesday being rock solid, though there was some drop seen on Wednesday with Thursday being similar, which was on expected lines. Overall, the first week saw steady footfalls and also resulted in one of the best collections for a Bollywood film in 2026 after Dhurandhar The Revenge and Border 2, which says a lot. In fact, had the there been paid previews as well for the film, then the total would have gone further up by Rs. 2-3 crores.

Currently, the film stands at Rs. 94.45 crores and today it will mostly go past the Rs. 100 crores mark. The first week is, in fact, also bigger than the last instalment Total Dhamaal, which had collected Rs. 94.55 crores and while its lifetime was Rs. 154.23 crores, that’s the first target that Dhamaal 4 would be aiming at during next few weeks. There is no major Hindi film for next few weeks now though The Odyssey will pose as competition at major multiplexes. Still, very good growth would be seen again tomorrow and day after with family audiences coming in, and that will ensure that the film eventually emerges as a hit.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources