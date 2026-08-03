Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office: Collects Rs. 5 lakhs in eighth weekend; lifetime total stands at Rs. 65.22 cr.

Main Vaapas Aaunga is nearing the end of its impressive theatrical journey. The film collected Rs. 5 lakhs in its eighth weekend, taking its cumulative box office collections to Rs. 65.22 crores. The film collected Rs. 1 lakh on its eighth Friday, followed by Rs. 2 lakhs each on Saturday and Sunday. As a result, its eighth-weekend collections amounted to Rs. 5 lakhs.

Eighth weekend breakdown:

Friday – Rs. 0.01 cr.

Saturday – Rs. 0.02 cr.

Sunday – Rs. 0.02 cr.

Notably, Bollywood Hungama had predicted that Main Vaapas Aaunga would conclude its theatrical run with lifetime collections in the range of Rs. 64 to Rs. 66 crores. With the film’s total now standing at Rs. 65.22 crores, the prediction has proved to be accurate.

The film is unlikely to add significantly to its total from this point, given the limited number of shows and the arrival of newer releases. Nevertheless, its ability to remain in cinemas for eight weekends underlines its strong word of mouth and sustained audience appreciation.

Main Vaapas Aaunga is now expected to finish its theatrical run at approximately Rs. 65.25 crores.