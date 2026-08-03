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Bollywood Hungama » News » Welcome To The Jungle Box Office: Akshay Kumar-starrer collects Rs. 3 lakhs in sixth weekend; lifetime total stands at Rs. 130.74 cr. » Welcome To The Jungle Box Office: Akshay Kumar-starrer collects Rs. 3 lakhs in sixth weekend; lifetime total stands at Rs. 130.74 cr.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office: Akshay Kumar-starrer collects Rs. 3 lakhs in sixth weekend; lifetime total stands at Rs. 130.74 cr.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Welcome To The Jungle is now nearing the end of its theatrical run. The ensemble comedy collected Rs. 3 lakhs in its sixth weekend, taking its cumulative box office collections to Rs. 130.74 crores. The film collected Rs. 1 lakh each on its sixth Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Consequently, its sixth-weekend collections amounted to Rs. 3 lakhs.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office: Akshay Kumar-starrer collects Rs. 3 lakhs in sixth weekend; lifetime total stands at Rs. 130.74 cr.

Welcome To The Jungle had collected Rs. 26 lakhs in its fifth weekend. Hence, its sixth-weekend business witnessed a steep decline of approximately 88.46%. With the film now playing in a limited number of cinemas and shows, its daily collections have understandably reduced to nominal levels.

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwala, Welcome To The Jungle is led by Akshay Kumar and features a massive ensemble cast comprising Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor and Krushna Abhishek, among others.

The film benefited from its popular franchise value, family-friendly comic genre and extensive star cast. While its theatrical journey is almost complete, it has managed to remain in cinemas for six weekends and cross the Rs. 130 crore mark.

Considering its present rate of collections, Welcome To The Jungle is expected to conclude its lifetime run at approximately Rs. 130.75 crores.

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection , Welcome To The Jungle Movie Review

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