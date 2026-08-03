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Bollywood Hungama » News » Dhamaal 4 Box Office: Ajay Devgn-starrer collects Rs. 4.48 cr. in fourth weekend; total stands at Rs. 157.29 cr. » Dhamaal 4 Box Office: Ajay Devgn-starrer collects Rs. 4.48 cr. in fourth weekend; total stands at Rs. 157.29 cr.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office: Ajay Devgn-starrer collects Rs. 4.48 cr. in fourth weekend; total stands at Rs. 157.29 cr.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Dhamaal 4 continued its steady theatrical run in its fourth weekend, collecting Rs. 4.48 crores and taking its cumulative total to Rs. 157.29 crores.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office: Ajay Devgn-starrer collects Rs. 4.48 cr. in fourth weekend; total stands at Rs. 157.29 cr.

The comedy entertainer collected Rs. 1.08 crores on its fourth Friday and witnessed a healthy 46% jump on Saturday, earning Rs. 1.58 crores. It registered further growth on Sunday, collecting Rs. 1.82 crores. As a result, the fourth-weekend collections amounted to Rs. 4.48 crores.

The film had collected Rs. 12.60 crores in its third weekend. Therefore, the fourth weekend witnessed a drop of approximately 64.44%. Nevertheless, the fact that Dhamaal 4 continues to attract audiences more than three weeks after its release indicates that the film has maintained a reasonable hold despite competition from newer releases.

Fourth weekend breakdown:
Friday – Rs. 1.08 cr.
Saturday – Rs. 1.58 cr.
Sunday – Rs. 1.82 cr.

With weekday collections yet to come, Dhamaal 4 is now set to cross the Rs. 160 crore mark. Its eventual lifetime collections will depend on how strongly it sustains during the fourth week and the screens it retains in the coming weekend.

More Pages: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection , Dhamaal 4 Movie Review

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