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Bollywood Hungama » News » Drishyam 3 Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer hits Rs 170 crore in 3 days – Aims at EXTRAORDINARY Monday hold » Drishyam 3 Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer hits Rs 170 crore in 3 days – Aims at EXTRAORDINARY Monday hold

Drishyam 3 Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer hits Rs 170 crore in 3 days – Aims at EXTRAORDINARY Monday hold

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

The Ajay Devgn led thriller, Drishyam 3 has set the box office on fire in India. The Abhishek Pathak directorial has collected Rs. 174 crore in the 3-day opening weekend, and is set to enter the Rs. 200 crore club on the first day. After collecting Rs. 62 crore on Friday and Rs. 52 crore on Saturday, the Ajay Devgn led thriller collected Rs. 60 crore on Sunday, taking the 3-day total collection to Rs. 174 crore.

Drishyam 3 Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer hits Rs 170 crore in 3 days - Aims at EXTRAORDINARY Monday hold

Drishyam 3 has recorded the second biggest opening weekend of 2026 after the mighty Dhurandhar 2. It has clocked better results than a much bigger film, Border 2, and that is self-explanatory for the theatrical run of the film. The film is made on nominal costs and is a blockbuster on arrival, as the weekday hold will just tell us how big a blockbuster it will be in the days to come.

Drishyam 3 will be looking at a strong hold in collections on Monday in the north of Rs. 25 crore, and the first week business could be as high as Rs. 260 crore, with an entry to the Rs. 300 crore club assured in less than 10 days.

Drishyam 3 has clocked the biggest opening weekend of all time for Ajay Devgn and is among the top 7 of all time for Hindi films. The film has overperformed in Mumbai and Pune, but the real surprise has come from Delhi NCR, where the business has gone through the roof.

More Pages: Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection , Drishyam The Conclusion Movie Review

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