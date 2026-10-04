Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer crosses Rs. 100 cr mark worldwide; reaches Rs. 145.46 cr in 2 days

Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam The Conclusion has added another major milestone to its phenomenal box office run. The Abhishek Pathak directorial has crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office, grossing Rs. 145.46 crore globally within two days of its release.

The film has been driven by a strong performance in the domestic market, where it has collected Rs. 112.98 crore in India net over its first two days. The corresponding India gross stands at Rs. 134.50 crore. With an additional Rs. 10.96 crore coming from overseas markets, Drishyam The Conclusion has taken its worldwide gross to Rs. 145.46 crore.

The worldwide milestone comes on the back of a spectacular opening in India. The film opened to Rs. 62.03 crore on Friday before maintaining its momentum on Saturday with an estimated Rs. 50.95 crore. Its two-day India net total of Rs. 112.98 crore has already made it the second-fastest Rs. 100 crore grosser of 2026, behind only Dhurandhar The Revenge.

The overseas contribution, meanwhile, has added further strength to the film's global tally. With Rs. 10.96 crore coming from international markets, Drishyam The Conclusion has comfortably crossed the Rs. 100 crore worldwide mark while still being at the very beginning of its theatrical run.

The achievement marks a significant jump for the Drishyam franchise. The first two films had established a strong following among audiences, but Drishyam The Conclusion has taken that popularity to a completely different level, registering blockbuster numbers almost immediately after its release.

With Rs. 145.46 crore already accumulated worldwide, the Ajay Devgn-led thriller is now heading into Sunday with considerable momentum. The film's worldwide tally is expected to climb sharply as the first weekend progresses, setting the stage for another strong week ahead.

Drishyam The Conclusion Worldwide Box Office at a glance:

India Gross: Rs. 134.5 cr

India Nett: Rs. 112.98 cr

Overseas Gross: Rs. 10.96 cr

Worldwide: Rs. 145.46 cr