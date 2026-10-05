Drishyam 3 smashes global box office; Ajay Devgn starrer collects Rs. 275 crore worldwide in 3 days

The Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran starrer Drishyam 3 has conquered the box office globally, as the film has smashed all records in its opening weekend. According to estimates, the Abhishek Pathak directed thriller has grossed Rs. 275 crore in 3 days, which is the biggest ever for Ajay Devgn as well as the thriller genre.

Of this, Rs. 213 crore has come in from India, whereas the remaining Rs. 63 crore has come in from the overseas box office as per the early trends. The opening weekend of Drishyam 3 is the biggest ever for Ajay Devgn in India, and overseas, which automatically makes it the biggest on the global front.

The present trend indicates that the film could be headed towards a finish around the Rs. 650 crore mark at the worldwide box office, and this spells nothing but mammoth profits for producers, as the budget of Drishyam 3 is under the Rs. 100 crore mark. The ROI for Drishyam 3 could be among the highest for an A-List led film.

A strong hold in collections on Monday is assured, and it's only about how big the holds could be. Drishyam 3 is a blockbuster on arrival, and the weekday trend will tell us if it can escalate the verdict to an all-time blockbuster.