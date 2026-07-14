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Bollywood Hungama » News » Dhamaal 4 Box Office: Has a GOOD HOLD on Monday, crosses Rs. 70 crores in 4 days » Dhamaal 4 Box Office: Has a GOOD HOLD on Monday, crosses Rs. 70 crores in 4 days

Dhamaal 4 Box Office: Has a GOOD HOLD on Monday, crosses Rs. 70 crores in 4 days

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Dhamaal 4 is a success story, and a hit in the making. The film was on course to score well on Monday and that’s what happened as the hold was good. It ended up collecting Rs. 8.18 crores and that’s a drop of less than 50% when compared to Friday (Rs. 13.72 crores). That was the need as well because it shows acceptance beyond the weekend crowds.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office: Has a GOOD HOLD on Monday, crosses Rs. 70 crores in 4 days

Yes, at one point in time it had seemed that the film may as well hit even double digit numbers. After all, the huge jump on Saturday followed by further growth on Sunday had indicated that. Still, though the film didn’t cross Rs. 10 crores, it has done well enough to reach where it’s currently and from here on the collections will be stable. The film hasn’t opted for Blockbuster Tuesday offer as a result of which the tickets will be available at regular prices. While this means that footfalls won’t get escalated momentum as is the case on Tuesdays when there is such kind of an offer, it also indicates that Wednesday drop would be controlled as the weekdays will be more stable.

Since this is a family movie, expect the collections to now stay in a normal state till Friday and then there would be much bigger than usual jumps on Saturday and Sunday. That would balance it out all and ensure that the lifetime total of Dhamaal 4 heads for that good Rs. 150 crores number. The film is already half way there with Rs. 72.53 crores in its kitty and the first week will now close around Rs. 93-94 crores mark.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources

More Pages: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection , Dhamaal 4 Movie Review

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