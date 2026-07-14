Dhamaal 4 Day 5 Box Office Estimate: Ajay Devgn-starrer grows on Tuesday; collects Rs. 9.50 crores

Dhamaal 4 is literally creating a dhamaal at the box office. After displaying an excellent hold on Monday, the comedy entertainer witnessed growth on Tuesday and is estimated to have collected Rs. 9.50 crore on Day 5.

The film opened at Rs. 13.72 crore on Friday and registered a massive jump on Saturday, collecting Rs. 22.48 crore. It continued its upward trajectory on Sunday with Rs. 28.15 crore before remaining strong on Monday with collections of Rs. 8.18 crore.

The impressive Monday performance made it clear that Dhamaal 4 is set for a long and healthy theatrical run. On Tuesday, the film grew by approximately 16% over Monday despite the makers deciding not to opt for the discounted Tuesday ticket offer.

By avoiding the Tuesday offer, Dhamaal 4 has joined the elite list of films such as Dhurandhar (2025) and Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026), which also continued their theatrical runs without relying on discounted ticket prices.

With an estimated Tuesday collection of Rs. 9.50 crore, Dhamaal 4’s five-day India nett total stands at an impressive Rs. 82.83 crore. The film is now racing towards the Rs. 100 crore mark and should achieve the milestone shortly.