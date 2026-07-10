Dhamaal 4 Movie Review: DHAMAAL 4 is a decent, clean entertainer.

Dhamaal 4 Review {3.0/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Ravi Kishan

Director: Indra Kumar

Dhamaal 4 Movie Review Synopsis:

DHAMAAL 4 is the story of a group of madcap characters on an adventurous ride. Guddu (Ajay Devgn) runs an antique store with Johnny (Sanjay Mishra) and finds out that a man called Prithvi (Upendra Limaye) knows the whereabouts of a treasure buried by a notorious pirate named Shaitan Singh. However, before Prithvi can reveal the location to Guddu, he is captured by a pirate named Adhoora (Ravi Kishan). Adhoora accidentally ends up burning the map that leads to the treasure, and Prithvi uses this to his advantage, as he is now the only one who knows the exact location. Hence, Adhoora can’t kill him. Prithvi is yet again on the run and is said to be hiding in a place called Chamboli. Guddu and Johnny leave for Chamboli, and the former is compelled to take along his girlfriend Aaliya’s (Esha Gupta) children, Amaira (Akshara Padwal) and Aarav (Riyansh Dabhi). On the way, they spot Prithvi and also bump into Adi (Arshad Warsi), Adi’s brother Manav (Jaaved Jaaferi), Adi’s wife Rosy (Sanjeeda Shaikh), Lallan (Riteish Deshmukh) and Lallan’s wife Paaro (Anjali Anand). They, too, learn about the treasure and rush to claim all the riches for themselves. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Dhamaal 4 Movie Story Review:

Paritosh Painter, Balvinder Singh Suri, Bunty Rathore and Ved Prakash's story has all the ingredients of a crazy entertainer. Paritosh Painter, Balvinder Singh Suri, Bunty Rathore and Ved Prakash's screenplay is immersive and peppered with lots of maddening moments every few minutes. However, the screenplay should have been tighter and more imaginative. Paritosh Painter, Balvinder Singh Suri, Bunty Rathore and Ved Prakash's dialogues add to the humour quotient thoroughly. A certain dialogue references the director of the film and its quite witty.

Indra Kumar's direction is commercial. He keeps the narrative simple and old-school and ensures that the film will appeal to every section of the moviegoing audience. Moreover, the humour is clean and hence, it’s a film for the whole family. A few scenes raise lot of laughs like the one on the ship, when the characters form a human chain to save Prithvi, Adi pretending to be injured to impress Rosy etc. The emotional angle is smartly infused in the end.

On the flipside, many jokes don’t land as intended. The entire ghost sequence fails to raise any laughs. In fact, after the characters get introduced, the interest level drops and it rises only when all the characters meet each other near the edge of the cliff. Also, the film follows the same template as DHAMAAL [2007] and TOTAL DHAMAAL [2019]. Hence, there’s no novelty in that regard and one can even guess where the film is heading. Lastly, Lallan and Paaro’s emotional scene in the end is intended to be sweet but it might lead to unintentional laughter in cinemas.

Dhamaal 4 (Trailer): Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi | Indra Kumar | Bhushan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria

Dhamaal 4 Movie Review Performances:

Ajay Devgn, as always, is in a good form and raises laughs with his antics. Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi are a highlight as expected and they get the maximum funny scenes. Even their emotional angle works. Riteish Deshmukh performs like a pro. Sanjeeda Shaikh delivers a decent performance. Anjali Anand plays a very adorable part and performance-wise, she's first rate. Esha Deol is okay in a special appearance. Ravi Kishan is aptly cast and the same applies to Upendra Limaye. Vijay Patkar (Jheenga) is funny. Child actors, Akshara Padwal and Riyansh Dabhi, are cute.

Dhamaal 4 movie music and other technical aspects:

There's only one song in the narrative, 'Saree', and its foot-tapping. 'Chatni' and 'Qeher' are played in the end credits. 'Paisa Lao', a recreated version of 'Bella Ciao', is surprising. Amar Mohile's background score is in sync with the film's theme.

Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary's cinematography is satisfactory. Navin Shetty and Mehek Shetty's costumes are realistic yet appealing. Swapnil Bhalerao and Madhur Madhavan's production design is theatrical. NY VFXWaala's VFX is great in some scenes while tacky in the rest. R P Yadav's action is realistic. Sanjay Sankla's editing is fine but could have been sharper in the ghost scene.

Dhamaal 4 Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, DHAMAAL 4 is a decent, clean entertainer that should largely appeal to families and kids. However, the screenplay dips in places, and several gags don’t land with the intended force, thereby emerging as the film’s major minus points. At the box office, the film is expected to take a double-digit opening, thanks to the strong franchise value. A healthy weekend is on the cards, and the film is likely to benefit from an open run for three weeks.