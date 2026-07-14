Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office: Ajay Devgn-starrer crosses Rs. 100 crore mark globally; collects Rs. 102.58 crore in 4 days

Dhamaal 4 has crossed an important milestone at the worldwide box office, breaching the Rs. 100 crore mark within four days of its release. The comedy entertainer has amassed Rs. 102.58 crore gross globally by the end of Monday.

The Ajay Devgn-starrer has collected Rs. 73.33 crore nett at the India box office, which translates into a domestic gross total of Rs. 87.30 crore. The film has additionally earned Rs. 15.28 crore gross from the overseas markets. Dhamaal 4 began its theatrical run by collecting Rs. 13.72 crore on Friday. It witnessed a significant jump of 63.85% on Saturday, earning Rs. 22.48 crore, followed by another increase on Sunday, when it collected Rs. 28.15 crore. After an impressive opening weekend, the film collected Rs. 8.18 crore on its first Monday, taking its four-day India nett total to Rs. 73.33 crore.

Dhamaal 4 box office collections at a glance:

India Nett: Rs. 73.33 crore

India Gross: Rs. 87.30 crore

Overseas Gross: Rs. 15.28 crore

Worldwide Gross: Rs. 102.58 crore