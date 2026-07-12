Dhamaal 4 Box Office: Film has superb growth on Saturday, enjoys very good collections

After bringing in Rs. 15.50 crores on Friday, it was a given that Dhamaal 4 will show good growth on Saturday. After all, the momentum was on film’s side, and it had anyways exceeded expectations on release by collecting more than predicted. Moreover, there was increase in footfalls seen with every passing show and that had continued well into Friday late night as well, which means Saturday morning too was all set to open well.

That happened indeed but the real magic started happening in the afternoon shows itself which saw better than expected occupancy. Family audiences were seen with kids, and this is where footfalls started gaining immense momentum. Ticket sales were brisk and that means (near) houseful shows were the story of evening and even late-night shows. It wasn’t about crossing Rs. 20 crores milestone anymore as that was now a given; now the stakes were much higher, and it was about how far ahead of that would it go on Saturday night.

Well, the collections zoomed ahead to Rs. 23.31 crores mark and that’s really good as this is also the best Saturday that Bollywood has seen in 2026 after Dhurandhar - The Revenge and Border 2. Of course, these films were really far ahead but then even 20 crores on a single day are coming at a premium these days and hence for Dhamaal 4 to come this far is a testimony to the fact that it has been liked by the audience. Currently standing at Rs. 38.81 crores, it will now comfortably cross Rs. 60 crores mark by the close of weekend and would actually be aiming at Rs. 65 crores milestone.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources