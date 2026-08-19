Mukesh Khanna has spoken out against celebrity endorsements of Vimal Elaichi, calling out Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over their association with the brand. The actor took to Instagram to share a video in which he questioned the practice of promoting elaichi advertisements that he claimed indirectly promote Vimal Pan Masala. His comments come amid reports of legal notices being issued by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in connection with such advertisements.

Mukesh Khanna calls out Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over Vimal Elaichi ads; demands public apology from them

In his video, Mukesh Khanna argued that prominent actors have a responsibility to consider the impact of the products and brands they endorse. He also questioned why celebrities who are perceived as role models would participate in advertisements that, according to him, can send the wrong message to audiences.

He began the video by questioning the availability of products that he described as banned in Maharashtra and expressed surprise that action had allegedly taken place only after a considerable period. “I would like to start by saying that the government and the FDA have sent a notice to three big artists.” “Why are you putting goods in the market which are banned in Maharashtra? I am surprised that all these officials took action on behalf of the government. Why so late? Why are they getting so many lakhs and crores of rupees?", he asked.

Mukesh Khanna also raised questions about the financial incentives involved in celebrity endorsements and asked why such advertisements continue to be associated with prominent names from the entertainment industry. “And now, what I have been saying for a long time, big artists who think they are good people and lead a good life are showing people the wrong way to live. I have said many times, what are you doing? You have a lot to do. Still, why are you doing such ads? Even though you are promoting elaichi, you are promoting the same brand indirectly,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mukesh Khanna (@iammukeshkhanna)



He has now called on Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff to publicly address the issue and apologise, maintaining that celebrities with significant influence should be mindful of the messages their endorsements can convey. “I would even say that these actors should move forward and publicly apologise for making a wrong ad. They have given the wrong message earlier, so now it is their duty to turn it around and give the right message that this thing is not for eating,” he added.

The debate around surrogate advertising has frequently involved celebrities endorsing products such as elaichi or mouth fresheners under brand names associated with pan masala and tobacco products. Such campaigns have attracted public discussion over whether the advertisements indirectly promote products that are subject to restrictions.

Also Read: Mukesh Khanna collaborates with Samay Raina months after saying the comedian “should be paraded on a donkey”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.