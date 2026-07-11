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Bollywood Hungama » News » Box Office Estimate: Dhamaal 4 goes full throttle on Saturday; Ajay Devgn starrer aims at Rs. 23.5 crore on Day 2 » Box Office Estimate: Dhamaal 4 goes full throttle on Saturday; Ajay Devgn starrer aims at Rs. 23.5 crore on Day 2

Box Office Estimate: Dhamaal 4 goes full throttle on Saturday; Ajay Devgn starrer aims at Rs. 23.5 crore on Day 2

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

The Ajay Devgn led Dhamaal 4 has gone on an overdrive on Saturday, with a surge in collections coming all across the board. According to very early estimates, the film is looking to collect in the range of Rs. 23.50 crore to Rs. 24 crore.

The film has gone full throttle in the mass belts - especially places like Gujarat, UP, Bihar and Rajasthan - which also happen to be the strong zone of Ajay Devgn. Mass films usually jump on Sunday, but the Indra Kumar comedy has come out as a winner on Saturday itself with a jump of above 50 percent.

The national chains are also up by 50 percent, which signals a great sign for the film, and suggests acceptance from the audience. The Saturday of Dhamaal 4 is higher than Welcome to the Jungle, and this is a great indicator for the film to perform better than the Akshay Kumar starrer in the long run. The two day total of Dhamaal 4 stands around the Rs. 40 crore mark, and the film will be looking to clock an opening weekend of Rs. 65 crore.

Dhamaal 4 is headed to emerge a clean hit at the box office, joining other clean hits like Border 2, Dhurandar 2 and Bhooth Bangla in 2026.

More Pages: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection , Dhamaal 4 Movie Review

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