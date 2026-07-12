Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 3 Morning Update: Collects Rs. 8.35 crore by 12 noon; massive Sunday on the cards

Dhamaal 4 is witnessing a substantial jump in business on its third day. The comedy entertainer has collected approximately Rs. 8.35 crore at the domestic box office as of 12 noon on Sunday, indicating that a massive Day 3 is on the cards.

The film recorded occupancy of around 20% during the morning shows. The early and late afternoon shows are trending at approximately 33%, while the evening occupancy is expected to rise further to around 41%. Among the states, Maharashtra, Gujarat and the National Capital Region have emerged as the strongest-performing markets, with each recording occupancy in the vicinity of 30%. Mumbai, Delhi and Pune are the top three cities in terms of collections, registering occupancy of approximately 35% each.

The leading national multiplex chains, PVR, INOX and Cinepolis, have contributed approximately Rs. 3.89 crore. This accounts for nearly 46% of the film’s All India collections at the time of reporting.

More importantly, Dhamaal 4 is performing exceptionally well beyond the metropolitan centres, underlining the franchise’s strong appeal among family audiences across the country. With occupancies expected to rise significantly during the evening and night shows, the Ajay Devgn-starrer is headed for an excellent Sunday total.