Box Office: Spider-Man: Brand New Day defies all norms; Tom Holland starrer hits Rs. 80 crores on Sunday

The Tom Holland led Spider-Man: Brand New Day is on a spectacular run at the box office in India. After collecting Rs. 180 crores over the 3-day opening weekend, the superhero film has gone all out on Sunday, scoring in the range of Rs. 78 crores to Rs. 80 crores taking the 4-day extended opening weekend collection to around Rs. 260 crores.

The film ran riot all across the board - ranging from the single screens to the urban areas - and overperformed vis-a-vis the projections. For the record, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has clocked the biggest opening weekend of all time for a Hollywood film in India, as also the biggest of all time for a superhero film.

The multiplexes have contributed about 50 per cent to the total business all through the weekend, and the Tom Holland starrer is expected to show a strong hold in collections on Monday as well. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will emerge as the #1 Hollywood Film of all time by going by the lifetime collections of Avatar: The Way of Water (Rs. 380 crores), but the real aim will be to enter not just the Rs. 400 crore club, but also the Rs. 500 crore club.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a BLOCKBUSTER, and it now remains to be seen how big a number it hits by the end of its run.