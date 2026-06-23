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Bollywood Hungama » News » Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office: Imtiaz Ali film is WINNING over audiences, Monday is GREATER than Friday, also BIGGER than last Monday » Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office: Imtiaz Ali film is WINNING over audiences, Monday is GREATER than Friday, also BIGGER than last Monday

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office: Imtiaz Ali film is WINNING over audiences, Monday is GREATER than Friday, also BIGGER than last Monday

By Joginder Tuteja

The kind of trending that Main Vaapas Aaunga is showing, it’s heartening indeed. Box office reporting is indeed fun when something like this happens, and an underdog is always more than welcome. That’s what’s happening with this Imtiaz Ali directed period romantic drama that’s now fetching audience attention with every passing day.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office: Imtiaz Ali film is WINNING over audiences, Monday is GREATER than Friday, also BIGGER than last Monday

The film is now nearing its own numbers with every passing day and that was seen on Monday as well. The film collected Rs. 2.49 crores and that’s bigger than not just almost double of the last Monday (Rs. 1.15 crore), which was bound to happen, but also the second Friday (Rs. 2 crores), which is an even more remarkable feat. The first week was anyways low and the film had started showing healthy trending from Thursday onwards but what’s happening now in the second week is all the more gladdening with the weekend showing very good trend and weekdays being healthy as well.

Today it’s Blockbuster Tuesday and the advance booking for the film is already good. This means over Rs. 2.50 crores will certainly come in and it won’t be surprising if there is an added push to take it forwards Rs. 3 crores. If that turns out to be the case, then the film could well stay over Rs. 2 crores mark on both Wednesday and Thursday as well.

So far, this Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Dhah led film supported by Vedang Raina and Sharvari Wagh stands at Rs. 27.07 crores. Today, it will come quite close to the Rs. 30 crores mark and the total after two weeks would be around Rs. 34 crores. The film is all set to have a lifetime of over Rs. 50 crores and what happens post that would be a lot dependent on how it stands in the face of completion from Welcome To The Jungle which releases this Friday.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources

 

More Pages: Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection , Main Vaapas Aaunga Movie Review

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