Cocktail 2 Box Office: Film emerges as Shahid Kapoor’s all-time 3rd highest opening day grosser

Shahid Kapoor has delivered one of the strongest openings of his career as Cocktail 2 took an impressive start at the box office. The romantic entertainer, co-starring Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, collected Rs. 13.10 crore on its opening day, emerging as the third-highest opening day grosser in Shahid Kapoor’s filmography.

The film now stands behind only Padmaavat (Rs. 24 crore) and Kabir Singh (Rs. 20.21 crore) among the actor’s biggest Day 1 performers. The opening reaffirms Shahid’s ability to draw audiences to theatres, especially when backed by a commercially appealing entertainer.

Interestingly, Cocktail 2 has managed to outperform almost every other Shahid Kapoor release. The film has equalled the opening-day collection of Shaandaar, which had also debuted at Rs. 13.10 crore, while comfortably surpassing several notable titles from the actor’s career.

Compared to Shahid’s previous release O’ Romeo, which opened at Rs. 7.75 crore, Cocktail 2 has collected Rs. 5.35 crore more, registering growth of nearly 69 percent. The gap is even wider when compared to Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which had earned Rs. 7.02 crore on its first day. Cocktail 2 has bettered that figure by Rs. 6.08 crore, reflecting an increase of almost 87 percent.

The new release has also raced ahead of Udta Punjab (Rs. 10.05 crore) by Rs. 3.05 crore and R... Rajkumar (Rs. 10.20 crore) by Rs. 2.90 crore. Further down the list, it has significantly outperformed Batti Gul Meter Chalu (Rs. 6.50 crore), Haider (Rs. 6.14 crore) and Phata Poster Nikhla Hero (Rs. 6 crore), collecting more than double the opening-day numbers of some of these films.

While Padmaavat and Kabir Singh continue to occupy the top two positions among Shahid Kapoor's biggest openers, the performance of Cocktail 2 is particularly encouraging given the current market conditions. Romantic dramas have faced increasing challenges in attracting audiences to cinemas, making the film’s double-digit opening all the more noteworthy.

Industry observers attribute the strong start to the popularity of the franchise, a successful music album, aggressive promotions and the fresh on-screen combination of Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna. The film also appears to have benefited from strong urban multiplex occupancy, particularly in key markets such as Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru.

With an opening day collection of Rs. 13.10 crore already secured, the focus now shifts to the weekend. If audience word-of-mouth remains favourable, Cocktail 2 is expected to post substantial growth over Saturday and Sunday, setting itself up for a healthy opening weekend.

Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 All-time highest opening day grossers:

Padmaavat – Rs. 24 crore

Kabir Singh – Rs. 20.21 crore

Cocktail 2 – Rs. 13.10 crore

Shaandaar – Rs. 13.10 crore

R... Rajkumar – Rs. 10.20 crore

Udta Punjab – Rs. 10.05 crore

O' Romeo – Rs. 7.75 crore

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – Rs. 7.02 crore

Batti Gul Meter Chalu – Rs. 6.50 crore

Haider – Rs. 6.14 crore