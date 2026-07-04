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Bollywood Hungama » News » Alpha Day 2 Evening Box Office update: Collects Rs. 6.64 cr. by 5 PM, grows 23%; Saturday headed towards Rs. 11.5 cr. » Alpha Day 2 Evening Box Office update: Collects Rs. 6.64 cr. by 5 PM, grows 23%; Saturday headed towards Rs. 11.5 cr.

Alpha Day 2 Evening Box Office update: Collects Rs. 6.64 cr. by 5 PM, grows 23%; Saturday headed towards Rs. 11.5 cr.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

The Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer Alpha continued to show improvement at the domestic box office on its second day. As of 5 PM on Saturday, the YRF spy thriller had collected approximately Rs. 6.64 crores, registering a growth of around 23% over Day 1 during the corresponding period.

Alpha Day 2 Evening Box Office update: Collects Rs. 6.64 cr. by 5 PM, grows 23%; Saturday headed towards Rs. 11.5 cr.

After recording morning-show occupancy of approximately 9%, the film witnessed a healthy jump to around 18% during the afternoon shows. The momentum strengthened further in the evening, with occupancy rising to approximately 21%. The night shows are expected to register occupancy of 22% or higher.

Among the leading states in terms of collections, Maharashtra, NCR and Karnataka emerged as the top three markets. Maharashtra recorded occupancy of approximately 17%, while the NCR region registered a stronger 25% occupancy. Karnataka followed with occupancy of around 22%. At the city level, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi were the strongest contributors to the film’s collections. Mumbai recorded occupancy of approximately 20%, while Bengaluru led in terms of occupancy with around 28%. Delhi followed closely with occupancy of approximately 27%.

The national multiplex chains continued to contribute a substantial share of the film’s business. PVR INOX and Cinepolis together accounted for approximately Rs. 4 crores, representing around 60% of Alpha’s all-India collections.

Based on the trend so far and the expected performance of the evening and night shows, Alpha is currently headed towards a Day 2 collection of approximately Rs. 11.5 crores. The film is therefore likely to register healthy Saturday growth, although its final total will depend on the pace of spot bookings during the night shows.

More Pages: Alpha Box Office Collection , Alpha Movie Review

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