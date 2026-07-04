Alpha Box Office: Defies trade predictions, takes better than expected start

It was predicted in this column that Alpha will take a start of Rs. 7-8 crores. In fact, that was the overall trade sentiment too. After all, the brand Spy Universe had come under a lot of scrutiny after the failure of War 2 and an outright negative word of mouth post that had also resulted in Alpha getting under the line of fire. Its release got pushed as well and there was a lot of uncertainty around how the film would be received by the audience.

Hence, looking at this kind of pre-release noise around the film, the fact that it has actually managed to take an opening of Rs. 9.12 crores is a much better news. Are these the optimal numbers for a biggie like Alpha which is a part of a huge universe? The answer is no. However, would the makers take that considering how its prospects seemed till a few weeks back. Definitely yes. The film could well have found itself in that Rs. 4-5 crores range but it has actually managed to double that and it’s due to a reasonably decent trailer and the case involved, especially with Alia Bhatt spearheading the show.

The film, as expected, hasn’t found favour amongst the critics and the reports too are mixed. Hence, growth today would be the key. It can’t afford to go up by just a crore or two. Ideally, a jump of at least 30% is required, so that one can expect stable weekdays. This means at the bare minimum the film needs to go past the Rs. 11 crores mark today so that a weekend of Rs. 30 crores+ is on the cards. Next couple of days would be very crucial for Alpha to have a reasonable run at the box office.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources