Last Updated 30.06.2021 | 4:50 PM IST

The Weeknd to star in and co-writer pop culture cult drama The Idol set at HBO

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Weeknd is clearly not stopping his reign in music. After a fantastic 2020 with ‘Blinding Lights’ and ‘After Hours’ album followed by Superbowl Halftime performance this year, the singer is set to star in and co-write a cult drama series for HBO titled The Idol.

The Weeknd to star in and co-writer pop culture cult drama The Idol set at HBO

According to Deadline, The Weeknd, otherwise known as Abel Tesfaye, will be starring in and co-write The Idol will “follow a female pop artist who begins an affair with an intriguing L.A. club owner who is the leader of a hidden cult.”

At this time, it's unclear whose character The Weeknd will play on the show. He will executive produce with his creative producer and renowned Los Angeles nightlife entrepreneur Reza Fahim and BAFTA Award-winning Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. Joseph Epstein will serve as showrunner, and Mary Laws will serve as a co-writer and executive producer on the project.

 

