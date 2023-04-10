comscore

Suhana Khan signs her first international cosmetic brand: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Suhana Khan signs her first international cosmetic brand: Report

Suhana Khan signs her first international cosmetic brand: Report

Suhana Khan bags her first international cosmetic brand as per reports.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Suhana Khan, daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan, will make her Bollywood debut in this year's Netflix series The Archies. Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor, who are both making their cinematic debuts, are also featured in the movie. As per a latest report, Suhana has landed an international endorsement with a makeup company. An official statement is yet to come out on the same.

Suhana Khan signs her first international cosmetic brand: Report

Suhana Khan signs her first international cosmetic brand: Report

As per a report in ETimes, Suhana has taken the next big step in her professional career and signed her first major endorsement deal. Suhana has been signed by an international make-up and cosmetics brand, which has been associated with Alia Bhatt and Athiya Shetty in the recent past. The report also said that an official announcement will be made in the next few days.

A source close to the development revealed to the publication that Suhana has the young energy that a lot of brands want to tap into. The thought behind signing Shah Rukh Khan's daughter is that in the age of social media, Gen Z actors have a natural advantage of having high social media connections. Without a single film release, Suhana has already amassed three and half million followers on Instagram.

Suhana is also gearing up for her debut project The Archies which is helmed by Zoya Akhtar. The film has the iconic gang of The Archies’ at the center of it, and it aims to match the youthful energy, hope, and excitement of the sixties era. A musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves, and everything young adult, it still promises to have something for every generation. Set in the 1960s, this musical drama is headlined by an exciting fresh ensemble.

Also Read: Suhana Khan chose an impeccable red corset gown and sheer sequined saree for NMACC and pulled it off like a dream come true

