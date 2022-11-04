Apple Original Films today unveiled the trailer for the highly anticipated holiday musical comedy, Spirited, starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer.

Spirited: Apple Original Films unveil the trailer for Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds-starrer holiday musical comedy

The official synopsis reads, “Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself re-examining his own past, present and future.”

For the first time, 'A Christmas Carol' is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale. From director Sean Anders (Daddy’s Home, Instant Family), Spirited is written by Sean Anders and John Morris. The modern retelling of the Dickens classic features a cast that also includes Sunita Mani, Patrick Page, Joe Tippett, Marlow Barkley and Jen Tullock.

Original songs come from Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land) and production numbers choreographed by Chloe Arnold (The Late Late Show with James Corden), this modern retelling is a sweet and spicy holiday treat.

Anders and John Morris produced through Two Grown Men, alongside David Koplan, George Dewey through Maximum Effort Productions, and Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum through Gloria Sanchez, with Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Diana Pokorny serving as exec producers.

Spirited premieres globally on Apple TV+ on November 18. Watch the trailer below!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.