Apple Original Films along with Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell announced the anticipated holiday musical comedy, Spirited, will premiere in US theatres on November 11. It will globally release on Apple TV+ on November 18, 2022. Along with the release date, a comical black-and-white teaser poster was unveiled.

Ryan Reynolds shared the poster on his social media along with the first look at Octavia Spencer. “It started as the hokey-pokey. Then things escalated. Spirited on @appletv November 18,” Ryan wrote along with the photos. The film shooting had begun in Boston last year.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, while Reynolds essays the role of “an Ebeneezer Scrooge-like character”, Ferrell will be seen as “the Ghost of Christmas Present.”

The musical is Hollywood's latest retelling of Charles Dickens' classic novel “A Christmas Carol”.

Spirited has been directed by Sean Anders. He also has co-writing credits on the script along with John Morris. Patrick Page, Sunita Mani, Loren Woods, Joe Tippett, Marlow Barkley and Jen Tullock round out the cast.

The film is produced by Sean Anders, John Morris, Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, George Dewey, Jessica Elbaum and David Koplan.

