The Kashmir Files was released on March 11 and ever since, it has been doing blockbuster business. The collections have been increasing with each passing day and on Sunday, March 20, it crossed the Rs. 150 crore mark. The trade and exhibition sector is overjoyed to see viewers coming out in hordes to watch the Vivek Agnihotri-directed film. However, at a cinema hall in Odisha, what unfolded has shocked the nation.

SHOCKING: Bachchhan Paandey’s screening FORCIBLY stopped by goons in an Odisha multiplex; they insist on playing The Kashmir Files

Since yesterday, a video has gone viral on social media showing a group of miscreants entering a multiplex. They barge into a screen, which is playing Bachchhan Paandey. The Akshay Kumar-starrer was released on March 18 all over. After entering the auditorium, the goons raise a hue and cry and force the multiplex management to stop the screening of the film. They can also be seen demanding that The Kashmir Files be played instead.

The multiplex staff then had no choice but to discontinue the show of Bachchhan Paandey. The viewers who were watching the action-comedy are compelled to leave, as seen in the video.

has found out that this incident took place in Eylex Cinemas, located in the town of Sambalpur in Odisha. When asked to comment on this incident, a source close to this multiplex said, “We live in a world where everything happens. Russia invades Ukraine and the world is not doing anything. So, you can imagine in a country like India which has 130 crore people, everyone has their own interests. That’s all.”

As the video spread everywhere on the internet, it came to light that several exhibitors have faced issues while playing The Kashmir Files. An exhibitor said, “Many are coming in groups of 10, 20, 50, and even 100. Though most of them are peacefully watching the film, certain groups are creating ruckus on the premises. One group fought with our staff and alleged that we have cut a scene from The Kashmir Files. Arre, how can any theatre manager cut any scene from any film? Reel ka zamana gaya. We get DCP now and one can’t remove a nanosecond from any movie. But how do I explain this to these people who are convinced that we have joined hands with imaginary forces and that we don’t want the truth to be shown via this film?”

Another source from the exhibition community revealed, “The exhibitors are happy that all shows are running full. At the same time, they are also tensed that viewers might indulge in fights or vandalism.”

