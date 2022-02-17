Earlier in December, we reported about Shaheer Sheikh being roped in to play the protagonist in producer Rajan Shahi's next fiction drama. However, the details of the show were kept under wraps. The actor wasn’t too keen on taking up anything that translated into a long-term commitment. However, he reconsidered his decision when the producer Rajan Shahi approached him.

Now, finally, the show's title and the concept has been unveiled. The show is titled 'Woh Toh Hai Albela' and will see Shaheer Sheikh in the lead role opposite popular actress Hiba Nawab. On Tuesday, Shahher took to Instagram and shared the show's promo. In the clip, he can be seen in a cool avatar. Apart from Shaheer, actors Anuj Sachdeva and Kinshuk Vaidya can be also seen in the promo. Sharing the promo Shaheer wrote, "Woh Toh Hai Albela".

For the unversed, Shaheer Sheikh has worked with Rajan Shahi previously also in the show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

