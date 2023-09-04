Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan is quite hot down South; expected to emerge as the BIGGEST Hindi film in Tamil Nadu

While most Bollywood actors prefer to opt for remakes of South films, Shah Rukh Khan chose to be an exception. He got a director from the Tamil industry, Atlee, for Jawan. Actors like Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, who are huge down South, also came on board. And Atlee, too, is no less than a star in the Tamil market. The result: Jawan has generated a historic craze not just in the Hindi-speaking markets but also in Tamil Nadu. This can be gauged by the fact that the advance booking here has opened to a roaring response.

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan is quite hot down South; expected to emerge as the BIGGEST Hindi film in Tamil Nadu

Ruban Mathivanan of GK Cinemas, Chennai said, “The advance booking is very good. It’s seen as a Tamil film here. If the content clicks, there will be no stopping Jawan in Tamil Nadu. It could become another RRR or KGF.”

He agreed that “Jawan can emerge as the biggest Hindi film,” and added, “The buzz picked up after the event in Chennai and after the trailer was out.” The pre-release event of the film was held in the Tamil Nadu capital on August 30. Bollywood Hungama was one of the first ones to report that this much-awaited event will take place at Chennai’s Sri Sairam Engineering College.

Moreover, Jawan will not face opposition from local Tamil releases. Ruban Mathivanan said, “Some small films are releasing on September 8. It won’t pose a competition to Jawan.”

Vishek Chauhan, owner of Roopbani Cinema in Purnia, Bihar opined, “The makers are targeting a huge number down South. If you see, Jawan is a Tamil film, with a North superstar. The director and significant actors are from down South. I won’t be surprised if it does Rs. 10 crores on day 1 in Tamil.”

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, Jawan also stars Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra and Yogi Babu.

Even in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Jawan is expected to score. Venkat Prasad, Senior Manager - Programming at Hyderabad’s popular theatre, Prasads, was all smiles as he told us on Friday, September 1, “The advance is tremendous. We opened the booking for very limited shows. And all 8 shows were sold out, in a very short span of time.”

He further said, “The advance booking is more than any Hindi film and also quite fastest.” He also added, “Even the shows of the weekend are fast-filling. We’ll slowly increase the shows now.”

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan making records! 6 am show of Telugu-dubbed version in Tirupati stands at 80% full on Day 1

More Pages: Jawan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.