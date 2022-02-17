Harry Potter fame Rupert Grint and Avenue 5 star Nikki Amuka-Bird have been roped in to star alongside Dave Bautista in M. Night Shyamalan’s highly anticipated horror feature film Knock at the Cabin, slated for a release on February 3, 2023.

As Collider reports, the duo joins filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan in the upcoming thriller that Shyamalan will write, produce, and direct. The plot details for the feature film have been kept under wraps. Last year in October, the filmmaker released a nine-second teaser for the feature film via his official Twitter page which just showcased the release date for the film.

The upcoming thriller will mark a reunion for actor Rupert Grint and Shyamalan as the two have previously worked together in Apple TV+'s Servant, whose third season premiered last month, where Rupert stars as Julian Pearce while Shyamalan serves as showrunner. The actor is currently in production for the series’ season 4 and will next appear in Guillermo del Toro’s anthology series, Cabinet Of Curiosities on Netflix. Rupert’s work credits also include Harry Potter film series, CBGB, Moonwalkers and shows like Sick Note and Snatch.

Nigerian-born British actress Nikki Amuka-Bird has also worked with filmmaker Shyamalan previously in his most recent film Old which was a success. The 45-year-old actress was recently nominated for Best Leading Actress at the 2017 TV BAFTA Awards for her performance in the BBC drama NW and currently stars in HBO's sci-fi comedy Avenue 5. She is all set to appear in upcoming films The Outfit, a crime drama, and novel adaptation Persuasion.



