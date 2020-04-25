Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.04.2020 | 11:13 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Priyamani says there is no point in doing dance numbers; hopes Bollywood sees her in a new way with upcoming projects

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Priyamani says there is no point in doing dance numbers; hopes Bollywood sees her in a new way with upcoming projects

South Indian actress Priyamani recently grabbed eyeballs with her performance in the web series The Family Man, in which she plays the role of Manoj Bajpayee's wife.

Priyamani says there is no point in doing dance numbers; hopes Bollywood sees her in a new way with upcoming projects

While the actress is a big name in the South film industry, she made a splash on the big screen with her dance number from the film Chennai Express titled ‘One two three four’. It is only after The Family Man did the Hindi film industry take notice of her work. Talking to a tabloid, Priyamani said that she agreed to be a part of the dance number in Chennai Express as it gave her a chance to dance with Shah Rukh Khan. Post that, she got several offers from Hindi cinema but nothing substantial came her way; the actress said that there was no point doing dance numbers.

Meanwhile, Priyamani will next be seen in the digital film Ateet in which she plays the role of a wife of an Army officer. The psychological thriller also features Rajeev Khandelwal and Sanjay Suri. She will also be seen in Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan. The actress hopes that these Bollywood projects see her in a new way.

Also Read: Maidaan: Priyamani reveals what made her sign the film after Keerthy Suresh backed out

Tags : , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ajay Devgn releases song ‘Thahar Ja’ that…

Cinema halls start planning on safety…

Police complaint filed against Kangana…

Vicky Kaushal dismisses rumours of breaking…

Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Crocs Inc. to donate…

Rohit Shetty sets up 8 hotels with…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification