Parineeti Chopra is a girl from Ambala who has won over the hearts of Indians worldwide with her acting skills. Though she has shot in several parts of India, interestingly, she has never filmed in her hometown despite wanting to shoot there for years! Looks like her dream is now turning into a reality.

A trade source reveals, “Parineeti is heading to Ambala for a big brand endorsement shoot! It is one of the biggest brand endorsement deals of her career and it’s really a great coincidence that this advertisement will be shot in Ambala! This is the first time that she will be shooting in her hometown and she is obviously ecstatic about the development. Pari will get to be with her entire family after a while and she is looking forward to meeting them.”

The source adds, “It will be a quick in and out of Ambala trip for Parineeti as she will have start promoting for The Girl On The Train. The OTT platform on which the film is premiering is really bullish about this project because they have been blown over by Pari’s performance and the film. They want Parineeti to promote the thriller extensively and she will need to fly back to Mumbai immediately after her ad shoot in Ambala. So, she will have limited time to catch up with her family.”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

