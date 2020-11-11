Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.11.2020 | 12:28 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video & other OTT platforms, online news brought under I&B Ministry

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Union Government of India has brought online news media and content streaming platforms under Ministry Of Information & Broadcasting. The notification was signed by President Ram Nath Kovind and issued on Novenber 9, 2020.

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video & other OTT platforms, online news brought under I&B Ministry

According to India TV news channel, the notification stated that the, "films and audio-visual programmes made available by online content providers and news and current affairs content on online platforms shall be included in the 'India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961."

This news comes days after the Supreme Court  sought Centre's response on a PIL that was seeking regulations on OTT platforms.

ALSO READ: It’s love vs dreams for Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malavade in Netflix’s Mismatched

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh to…

Delhi HC to hear petition filed by 34…

Maniesh Paul joins Varun Dhawan and Kiara…

Farhan Akhtar to play the lead in Ashutosh…

Delhi HC asks Republic TV And Times Now to…

Aamir Khan directs Shah Rukh Khan in Laal…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification