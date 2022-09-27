comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.09.2022 | 5:51 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Brahmastra Cuttputlli Dhokha - Round D Corner Chup Vikram Vedha Goodbye
follow us on

Love Alarm actress Kim So Hyun to star in new webtoon-based drama Is It A Coincidence

Bollywood News

Kim So Hyun confirmed to star in webtoon based drama titled Is It a Coincidence.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

South Korean actress Kim So Hyun will reportedly star in a new drama Is It a Coincidence (literal title) based on a webtoon of the same name.

Love Alarm actress Kim So Hyun to star in new webtoon-based drama Is It A Coincidence

Love Alarm actress Kim So Hyun to star in new webtoon-based drama Is It A Coincidence

According to Korean media portal Soompi, the upcoming drama is based on the original webtoon of the same name which marked the beginning of the heyday of Naver Webtoon. On September 27, Kim So Hyun’s agency IEUM HASHTAG confirmed the actor’s casting in the drama.

Is It a Coincidence depicts the story of young people who mature over time as they move forward. Kim So Hyun will take on the role of Lee Hong Joo, an animation producer who is afraid of love due to the painful memories from her previous relationship.

The actress previously worked on projects like The Tale of Nokdu, Love Alarm 1 and 2, River Where the Moon Rises. Song Hyun Wook on board to direct the drama.

Is It a Coincidence will start its production in the second half of 2022.

Also Read: Kim Jung Hyun and Im Soo Hyang to star in the new fantasy romance drama Kkokdu’s Gye Jeol

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Asha Parekh to be conferred with Dada Saheb…

House of the Dragon star Emma D'Arcy says…

Marvel chief Kevin Feige opens up about not…

Aamir Khan and RS Prasanna's Hindi remake of…

Armageddon Time submits Anne Hathaway for…

Sonu Sood brings on board the inventor of…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification