Supermodel Kendall Jenner is getting sued by Liu Jo for breach of contract where she failed to fulfill the brand's second seasonal photoshoot campaign. The 25-year-old supermodel is being sued for total of $1.8 million by the Italian fashion brand. According to the documents filed in U.S district Court for Southern district of New York, Liu Jo is accusing Kendall for unfulfillment of the agreed photoshoots for brand's seasonal campaigns.

According to PEOPLE tabloid, “This suit is without merit. The Society Management, on behalf of Ms. Kendall Jenner, has continually offered Liu Jo alternative dates and locations to fulfill an agreement that was forced to be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Jenner has willingly offered to complete services honoring her commitments.”

The suit claims the model was to be paid a total $1.5million with 20% service fee, and she was paid a significant portion for her participation in the photoshoot.The brand stated that Kendall completed the first photo-shoot in July 2019 for brand's one of the seasonal campaign, while the second shoot was intended in 2020, which she failed to attend due to Coronavirus pandemic.

“The fashion house offered to postpone the schedule for some later date, but Jenner repeatedly failed to give definitive responses to to Liu Jo's proposals, proposed no reasonable alternatives, and ultimately turned down all of Liu Jo's good-faith offers of compromise,” the lawsuit claims.

Kendall Jenner reportedly said she would be unable to travel to Italy for the September 2020 shoot, but did for another designer, Liu Jo adds in the complaint. Liu Jo is seeking at least $1.8 million from Jenner, as well as attorney's fees, litigation costs, and "any additional damages," the lawsuit says.

