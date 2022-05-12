Veteran Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey is all set to return to the big screen in 1242 – Gateway To The West, a film that will be available to buy at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The film will be the Oscar winning actor's first major role since sexual assault allegations were brought against him in 2017.

According to Deadline, Kevin Spacey has been confirmed to star in historical drama 1242 – Gateway to the West, which will be on sale at Cannes Market. The film tells the story of Genghis Khan’s grandson Batu Khan, who was elected commander in chief of the western part of the Mongol empire. A skilled military commander, he won battles from China to Persia and was given responsibility for the invasion of Europe but in 1242 Khan is confronted by a deeply spiritual man and a castle in Hungary that halts his invasion of Europe and ultimately causes his downfall.

The UK/Hungarian/Mongolian co-production represents Spacey’s biggest feature to date since several people accused him of sexual harassment and unwanted advances in 2017. Also starring Eric Roberys, Christopher Lambert, Terence Stamp and newcomers Jeremy Neumark-Jones and Genevieve Florence, the film will be directed by Hungarian filmmaker Peter Soos with Aron Horvath and Joan Lane set to write the script. Principal photography will commence in October 2022 in Hungary and Mongolia on the shoot, Bill Chamberlain and Kornel Sipos to serve as producers. Executive producers are Istvan Bodzsar, Carlos Alperin, Norman Merry, Tim Smith, Paul Brett and Csaba Iski. The Mongolian co-producers are Bayar Banzragch and Battushig Batbold.

In 2017, 20 anonymous men reportedly accused Spacey of sexual misconduct during his time at the Old Vic Theatre in London between 1995 and 2013. Notably, Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp said that Spacey made a sexual advance towards him when he was 14 and Spacey was 26. Following the accusations, Spacy was dropped from his role as Frank Underwood on the hit Netflix series House of Cards and replaced by Christopher Plummer in Ridley Scott’s All The Money In The World. In the years since, Spacey has been practically blacklisted, although he has recently begun to appear in indie films like Franco Nero's The Man Who Drew God.



