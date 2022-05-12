comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 12.05.2022 | 8:33 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jayeshbhai Jordaar Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Dhaakad Anek Major Janhit Mein Jaari
follow us on

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani to launch the song ‘De Taali’ from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at Imagicaa Theme Park

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The trailer of the film which was released a couple of weeks back received a lot of love from the audience. The title track of the film, too, was equally well received by the audience. Now, the makers are all set to launch the song ‘De Taali’ from the film, a week before the film's theatrical release.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani to launch the song 'De Talli' from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at Imagicaa Theme Park

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani to launch the song ‘De Taali’ from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at Imagicaa Theme Park

For the launch of the song, Kartik and Kiara will be taking an adventure ride.  The duo along with the film’s director Anees Bazmee, producers Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani will be launching the song at Imagicaa Theme park. For the first time ever, a co-branded horror ride named on the forthcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be seen.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Tabu and Rajpal Yadav. The film is a sequel to the 2007 blockbuster starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja. However, the second part is a completely new story with new characters. The film will be released on May 13.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani relish authentic Gujarati thaali as they promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Ahmedabad

More Pages: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani to launch the…

SCOOP: Katrina Kaif is 2 months pregnant;…

Kevin Spacey, mired in sexual abuse…

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S actor Surendra Rajan bids…

Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa starring Taapsee…

Jennifer Lopez to executive produce in…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification