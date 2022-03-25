comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.03.2022 | 9:10 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
RRR Bachchhan Paandey The Kashmir Files Gangubai Kathiawadi Dasvi Attack – Part I
follow us on

The Kapil Sharma Show to go off air temporarily due to comedian’s USA tour

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

The Kapil Sharma Show, which broadcasts on Sony TV, is currently set to go off air temporarily since its host Kapil Sharma is unavailable to shoot episodes due to his forthcoming USA tour. Considering, Kapil Sharma’s popularity, the makers have decided to give the show a break.

The Kapil Sharma Show to go off air temporarily due to comedian's USA tour

The Kapil Sharma Show to go off air temporarily due to comedian’s USA tour

According to a report in a publication, Kapil has a month long USA tour planned which starts from mid-June and would be unavailable to shoot. A few episodes, however, will be pre-recorded to continue entertaining fans before they go on a break.

This is not the first time that Kapil Sharma has taken a break during his ongoing show. Last year, Kapil had gone on hiatus after he became a father for the second time in January 2021. During a Q&A session on a social media app, when a fan questioned the comedian about the show going off air, Kapil replied, “Because I need to be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby.”

The Kapil Sharma Show came back in June 2021.As per the report, the break this time too would be a short one, probably a few weeks. Regardless, Kapil and his team will take that call in a few days. Currently, Kapil Sharma is juggling between his show and his Bollywood comeback with director Nandita Das.

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Sudesh Bhosale says, ‘gaya maine, liye unhone’ as he jokes about Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Jumma Chumma’ song

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Trending Box Office: From The Kashmir Files…

“Whatever happened with Kashmiri Pandits, it…

SS Rajamouli's RRR to have its grand…

Johnson & Johnson India launches ‘Be The…

Mumbai court says Kangana Ranaut is…

The Kashmir Files team, Akshay Kumar,…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification