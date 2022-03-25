The Kapil Sharma Show, which broadcasts on Sony TV, is currently set to go off air temporarily since its host Kapil Sharma is unavailable to shoot episodes due to his forthcoming USA tour. Considering, Kapil Sharma’s popularity, the makers have decided to give the show a break.

According to a report in a publication, Kapil has a month long USA tour planned which starts from mid-June and would be unavailable to shoot. A few episodes, however, will be pre-recorded to continue entertaining fans before they go on a break.

This is not the first time that Kapil Sharma has taken a break during his ongoing show. Last year, Kapil had gone on hiatus after he became a father for the second time in January 2021. During a Q&A session on a social media app, when a fan questioned the comedian about the show going off air, Kapil replied, “Because I need to be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby.”

The Kapil Sharma Show came back in June 2021.As per the report, the break this time too would be a short one, probably a few weeks. Regardless, Kapil and his team will take that call in a few days. Currently, Kapil Sharma is juggling between his show and his Bollywood comeback with director Nandita Das.

