Universal Pictures (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery) is all set to make your Halloween super spooky as it announced the national premiere of its upcoming film Halloween Ends. The thirteenth film in the Halloween franchise, Halloween Ends features Jamie Lee Curtis, James Jude Courtney, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, and Kyle Richards, all of whom will be reprising their roles from the previous installments. Halloween Ends will release across theatres in India on October 14.

“We made that first movie for nothing in 1978 in 17 days,” said Jamie Lee Curtis. “But, at its core, there was something that has carried on for 44 years. I have spent a lot of time— ever since I rejoined Laurie Strode for this new trilogy—asking, ‘Why me? Why her? What is it about Laurie and Michael that has survived the test of time?’ What I have now come full circle to, appreciated, and embraced, is that Laurie is and was everyone’s hope for the possibility of a happy life. She represents everyone’s sister, best friend, daughter, niece, and granddaughter.” No one understands better that Laurie is an avatar of a life interrupted, a survivor who has spent her life trying to not let an inexplicable evil chart her path and define her existence.”

Directed by David Gordon Green, Halloween Ends narrates the saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode coming to a spine-chilling climax in this final installment of this trilogy. Halloween Ends marks the end of the Halloween Franchise, so audiences can expect a thrilling narrative that will keep them at the edge of their seats.

