When a film is named Govinda Naam Mera, one would expect it to have characteristics of the movies of Govinda from the 1990s. And this is exactly what we find from the brand-new posters of the film, which are just out.

Govinda Naam Mera release date announced; new poster shows Vicky Kaushal sandwiched between Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar

They are colourful and they feature the lead actors Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in a masti mode. The main poster sees Vicky sandwiched between the two leading ladies on bed and he doesn’t seem to mind that at all.

Vicky plays Govinda Waghmare who, on his individual poster, is in full on dance mode. His attire of wearing an open shirt over a T shirt along with jeans thoroughly takes us back to the 90s.

Kiara appears bindaas and is seen in attractive outfits. Playing Govinda’s “hotty wife,” Bhumi Pednekar goes against her image of a girl-next-door and oozes glamour left, right and centre.

But it seems that Govinda Naam Mera is much more than just a comedy about a man torn between two women. As the tagline describes the film as, “Murder, mystery, madness and masala,” it would feature the angle of crime as well. Now who exactly will get murdered in the film will only be known later.

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Govinda Naam Mera is the directorial venture of Shashank Khaitan. This is the first time that he would be tackling a masala film of such nature. He is known as the maker of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak.

Govinda Naam Mera will be streaming to Disney+ Hotstar on 16th December.

