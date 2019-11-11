Naveen Polishetty who made his acting debut in the Hindi film industry with the recently released Chhichhore revealed that he was approached for the role because of mistaken identity. Naveen recently appeared as a guest on stand-up comedian Abish Mathew’s show, Son Of Abish, where he spoke about how he landed the role of Acid in Chhichhore.

Talking about getting a call from the casting director of Chhichhore, Naveen said, “Niteish sir apparently called the casting director and said, ‘I want to test for Chhichhore. I want Nivin Pauly’s (Malayalam superstar) audition’. So the casting director calls me and told me that, ‘Nitesh sir is asking for your audition. He wants to test you for an important part.’ I did the audition and sent it.”

Later, when Nitesh Tiwari saw the audition clip, he was left confused and asked the casting director that Nivin looked very different. The casting director then called up Naveen Polishetty and asked him whether he had shaved in the past six months. This was the last Naveen heard from the casting team.

Four months later, a YouTube video featuring Naveen went viral and came into the notice of the director of the film, which then led to him being called for the audition. “I gave a second audition and was then cast for the role,” Naveen said.

