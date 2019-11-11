Bollywood Hungama

Viki Rajani signs Manish Gupta to direct two suspense films produced under Rajani’s new banner Faith Films

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Producer Viki Rajani known for backing innovative subjects in his films like Table No. 21, Phobia, R…Rajkumar, Munna Michael amongst others has now signed up writer-director Manish Gupta to direct two suspense films based on true events.

Manish Gupta who’s presently riding high on the critical acclaim garnered by the recently released Section 375 written by him said, “Viki is a young, dynamic and visionary producer and has an interesting slate lined up for the next two years. I’m associating with him on a long-term basis. Both our films will create two separate franchises; one is a murder mystery franchise and the other a legal drama franchise”

Viki Rajani confirmed the news by saying, “I saw Section 375 and was blown away by the story, screenplay and dialogues written by Manish. I recalled that Manish had previously written the story, screenplay and dialogues for Amitabh-Bachchan-starrer Sarkar. Intrigued by Manish’s work, I saw Rahasya directed by Manish, I realised that Manish is a master in the genre of suspense and I immediately decided to back his vision. I’ve just launched my new banner Faith Films P.L. through which I’m tying up with various studios and distribution houses. One of Manish’s two films will be the first to roll amongst my current slate. The scripts of both films written by Manish are ready and the cast for both films is being finalized. The first film will tentatively hit the floors in a couple of months”

