Café Minamdang star Seo In Guk in talks for new historical action drama Handwritten

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, Handwritten is a mystery action drama set against the backdrop of Joseon Dynasty. The drama will tell the story of a man who has lost his memory going on a journey to recover his identity.

On November 3, Seo In Guk’s agency Story J Company confirmed that the actor has been offered a lead role and is currently reviewing it. This is reportedly a new project by Raemongraein, the production company that successfully released the hit drama Sementic Error earlier this year.

As the report shares, Seo In Guk was offered the lead role of Kwon Soo Young. The story unfolds as Kwon Soo Young, who was thought to be dead, returns and becomes embroiled in a power struggle.

On the work front, Seo In Guk made his acting breakthrough in Reply 1997. Since then, he has starred in television series Shopping King Louie, The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, Doom At Your Service, Café Minamdang and more. He also starred in 2022 film Project Wolf Hunting.

