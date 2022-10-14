Bruno Mars, who’s won 15 Grammy awards so far, is reportedly choosing to sit out this year’s Grammy Awards.

Bruno Mars confirms Silk Sonic’s withdrawal from 2023 Grammys consideration: “We’d be crazy to ask for anything more”

According to Variety, Bruno Mars has announced that Silk Sonic, the R&B duo consisting of himself and Anderson .Paak, has withdrawn their album An Evening With Silk Sonic from consideration for the 2023 Grammy Awards.

“We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year,” Mars told Rolling Stone. “We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive.”

Mars and Anderson .Paak released An Evening With Silk Sonic in November 2021. The album’s lead single, “Leave the Door Open,” was released in April 2021 and swept away four Grammys earlier this year. At the 2022 ceremony, Silk Sonic picked up four Grammys winning in the Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song categories.

In addition to winning, they also performed "Leave the Door Open" at the 2021 Grammys, before the song was eligible for awards. "We'd be crazy to ask for anything more," he said. "Andy and I, and everyone that worked on this project, won the moment the world responded to 'Leave the Door Open.' Everything else was just icing on the cake.”

He continued, “We thank the Grammys for allowing us to perform on their platform — not once but twice — and awarding us at last year's ceremony." The nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards will be announced on November 15. The 65th annual Grammy Awards take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023.

