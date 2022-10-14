comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.10.2022 | 2:35 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Brahmastra Cuttputlli Dhokha - Round D Corner Chup Vikram Vedha Goodbye
follow us on

Bruno Mars confirms Silk Sonic’s withdrawal from 2023 Grammys consideration: “We’d be crazy to ask for anything more”

Bollywood News

Bruno Mars withdraws Silk Sonic from 2023 Grammy Awards consideration.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bruno Mars, who’s won 15 Grammy awards so far, is reportedly choosing to sit out this year’s Grammy Awards.

Bruno Mars confirms Silk Sonic’s withdrawal from 2023 Grammys consideration: “We’d be crazy to ask for anything more”

According to Variety, Bruno Mars has announced that Silk Sonic, the R&B duo consisting of himself and Anderson .Paak, has withdrawn their album An Evening With Silk Sonic from consideration for the 2023 Grammy Awards.

“We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year,” Mars told Rolling Stone. “We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive.”

Mars and Anderson .Paak released An Evening With Silk Sonic in November 2021. The album’s lead single, “Leave the Door Open,” was released in April 2021 and swept away four Grammys earlier this year. At the 2022 ceremony, Silk Sonic picked up four Grammys winning in the Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song categories.

In addition to winning, they also performed "Leave the Door Open" at the 2021 Grammys, before the song was eligible for awards. "We'd be crazy to ask for anything more," he said. "Andy and I, and everyone that worked on this project, won the moment the world responded to 'Leave the Door Open.' Everything else was just icing on the cake.”

He continued, “We thank the Grammys for allowing us to perform on their platform — not once but twice — and awarding us at last year's ceremony." The nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards will be announced on November 15. The 65th annual Grammy Awards take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023.

Also Read: American Music Awards 2022: Bad Bunny leads nominations; Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Drake, BTS, BLACKPINK receive nods

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Scarlett Johansson recalls Joaquin Phoenix…

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Sumbul Touqeer…

Shraddha Kapoor starrer Nagin not delayed,…

Saba Azad makes her debut on beau Hrithik…

K-pop star Chung Ha teams up with Danish…

Amit Sadh announces season 2 of ZEE5 series…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification