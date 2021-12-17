Kabir Khan directed 83 is just a week away from its global theatrical release. Starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev the film had its world premiere on December 15 at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah which was graced by Kabir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Mohinder Amarnath, Kapil Dev and his wife Romi Dev. Now, the makers are having a special premiere in Mumbai on December 22, 2021 which will be attended by the team of the film and the Indian cricket team of 1983 whose story is being narrated in the film.

The film 83 which was supposed to be released in May last year has had a long wait. The film received a standing ovation at its world premiere and the anticipation around the film in India is high. The trailer of the film was also played on the iconic Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building. The moment was witnessed by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, and Ranveer Singh.

Based on the true story of India’s iconic 1983 World Cup victory against the West Indies, the film sees Ranveer Singh stepping into the shoes of the former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev. Also starring are Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo avatar playing Romi, Kapil Dev's Wife.

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Sheetal Vinod Talwar, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd. 83 is directed by Kabir Khan. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release slated this Christmas on 24th December 2021 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

